Man Shot While Sitting in Car Parked on New Haven Street Thursday Night

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and 911 calls just before 10:30 p.m.

They responded to the area of Goffe Street and Orchard Street and found a man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and face.

The victim was sitting in a parked car when someone in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots, according to police.

Police only identified the victim as a 20-year-old man from West Haven.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304.

