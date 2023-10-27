Norwalk

Man sold drugs out of live-in rehab facility for pregnant women and women with children: police

Police said the drugs were in reach of young children.

Norwalk police cruiser
Norwalk police have arrested a man who is accused of selling drugs out of a facility for pregnant women and women with children. Authorities said the drugs were in a place where young children could reach them.  

Police said they learned that a man was selling narcotics out of a live-in long-term rehabilitation facility center for pregnant and parenting women.

On Oct. 11, they seized narcotics that police said were in areas where young children could easily access them.

They found heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, three Dilaudid pills that were not in a prescription container and an electronic scale, police said.  

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday and charged a 37-year-old man with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell over one ounce of cocaine, use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Bond was set at $100,000.

Norwalk
