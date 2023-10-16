Man stabbed several times while trying to break up argument in Manchester: police

A man that was trying to break up an argument at Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester was stabbed multiple times Monday night, police said.

The police department said officers were called to Middle Turnpike West after hearing of a reported stabbing at about 8:20 p.m.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old that had been stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and back. The man had allegedly tried to intervene in an argument between people at the establishment, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was asked to leave Dunkin Donuts. That's when a heated argument broke out.

Police believe the 19-year-old tried to break up the argument and was stabbed several times before the suspect fled. The man is in stable condition.

Investigators are hoping to identify the suspect. They say he has a white beard and was wearing khaki-colored clothing at the time of the incident. He is believed to be in his 50s, according to authorities.

Police are actively investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.