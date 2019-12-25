bethany

Man Struck and Killed in Bethany

State Police say a man was struck and killed by a Chevrolet with a 7 1/2 foot plow attached to the front of it on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to officials, James Skaarva, 60, was crossing Amity Road in Bethany from the southbound lane into the northbound lane when he was struck.

Skaarva was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident to contact Troop I, at (203)393-4200.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

