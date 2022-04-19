Man Struck By Vehicle in Stamford Has Died: Police

A 52-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Stamford last week has died and police said the suspect left the scene and is not cooperating with the investigation.

Ronald Molina, 52, of Stamford, was crossing Tresser Boulevard, at Washington Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. when he was struck, police said.

Molina had life-threatening injuries and was transported to Stamford Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Officers in the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit found the gray Acura suspected of hitting Molina a short time later, parked not far from the scene of the collision. Police said the license plates had been removed from the vehicle and the driver was found.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police later said they identified a person suspected of driving the vehicle that hit Molina and the person is not cooperating with the investigation but is being encouraged to contact the investigating officers.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone who has information about this collision to call (203) 977-4712.