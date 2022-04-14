Pedestrian Struck in Stamford Hit-and-Run Has Serious Injuries: Police

A 52-year-old Stamford man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit Wednesday by a driver who left the scene, police said.

Police said the man was struck on Tresser Boulevard, near Washington Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. and he was transported to Stamford Hospital.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Police said officers of the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit found the vehicle, a gray Acura, a short time later parked not far from the collision scene. The license plates had been removed from it and the driver was not located.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are investigating. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone who has information about the collision to call (203) 977-4712.