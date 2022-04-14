Stamford

Pedestrian Struck in Stamford Hit-and-Run Has Serious Injuries: Police

Stamford police cruiserr
Stamford Police

A 52-year-old Stamford man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit Wednesday by a driver who left the scene, police said.

Police said the man was struck on Tresser Boulevard, near Washington Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. and he was transported to Stamford Hospital.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Police said officers of the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit found the vehicle, a gray Acura, a short time later parked not far from the collision scene. The license plates had been removed from it and the driver was not located.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are investigating. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone who has information about the collision to call (203) 977-4712.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us