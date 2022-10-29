Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol

Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street.

Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of the path of a vehicle that had been traveling west.

The vehicle immediately stopped and remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

The man, who hasn't been identified yet, was unresponsive when officials got to the scene and was administered life saving measures until EMS arrived.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It is unclear if police intend to file any charges against the driver of the vehicle.

Those that witnessed the crash and have yet to speak with police are asked to call Officer Kosiba at 860-584-3035.