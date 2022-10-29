Bristol

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol

City of Bristol police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street.

Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of the path of a vehicle that had been traveling west.

The vehicle immediately stopped and remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man, who hasn't been identified yet, was unresponsive when officials got to the scene and was administered life saving measures until EMS arrived.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It is unclear if police intend to file any charges against the driver of the vehicle.

Local

Manchester 3 hours ago

Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

Norwich 3 hours ago

Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses

Those that witnessed the crash and have yet to speak with police are asked to call Officer Kosiba at 860-584-3035.

This article tagged under:

BristolBristol policepedestrian struckPedestrian
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us