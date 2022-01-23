Waterbury

Man Struck, Killed in Waterbury

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Thomaston Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 60-year-old man who had been hit by a 2010 Toyota Avalon.

The man was transported to Waterbury Hospital where officers said he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The collision remains under investigation by Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

