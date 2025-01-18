Man suspected of shooting, killing man in Bridgeport is in custody

A man who is suspected of murder in Bridgeport is in custody.

Police said Dante French, 20, of Bridgeport, is suspected of shooting and killing Derek Martin and he turned himself in to the Bridgeport Police Department on Friday.

Officers found Martin, a 48-year-old Bridgeport man, in front of a home with a gunshot wound in his chest when they responded to a shooting on Hewitt Street just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Martin died shortly after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

As police investigated, they determined that Martin knew the person who shot him, according to a news release from police.

French has been charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and violation of a protective order.

Bond was set at $1.75 million and he will be arraigned on Tuesday.