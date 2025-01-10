Bridgeport

Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a reported shooting in Bridgeport on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Hewitt Street just after 5 p.m.

Authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Hewitt Street currently remains closed between Connecticut Avenue and Hewitt Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
