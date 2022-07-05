Man Taken to Hospital After Overdosing in Detention Facility in New Haven

A man who was under arrest was taken to the hospital after overdosing while in a detention facility in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers in the detention facility were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. An ambulance was immediately called and the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated, police said.

The man has since been released back to the detention facility with no further complications.

According to investigators, the man was passed a narcotics substance from a prisoner in another cell. Both camera footage and interviews during the investigation revealed the same information, police said.

Authorities said it appears all prisoners were searched, according to policy, upon entering the facility. It's unclear how the prisoner was able to get narcotics into the detention center.

The prisoner who passed the narcotics is being charged with bringing a controlled substance into a detention facility.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating. The Internal Affairs Unit is also investigating to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the detention officers.

