Man Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Stratford

A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after a shooting in Stratford on Saturday and investigators have detained a suspect.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on East Broadway shortly before noon.

When they arrived, officers said they learned that at least two shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital by a neighbor for treatment.

During the investigation, police said a gun was found and a suspect was also found and detained.

Authorities have not released details on the person who was detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to residents.