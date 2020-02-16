foxwoods

Man Taken to Hospital After Stabbing at Foxwoods

A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at Foxwoods on Saturday.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police said the man from Providence, Rhode Island, was stabbed at the Centrale Bar at the Fox Tower.

He was taken to Backus Hospital, where authorities said he is in stable condition. Authorities did not release specifics on his condition.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Police did not release information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Investigators said they have a suspect, however, he has not been charged.

