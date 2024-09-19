Man, 2 teens arrested after torturing and assaulting person in Branford: police

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault that happened in Branford earlier this month.

Police said a man and two teens allegedly lured the victim to a remote, wooded area where they were held against their will for about three hours. They were subjected to a series of brutal and heinous acts, according to authorities.

The victim was physically assaulted, slashed, set on fire, pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted, police said. This torture resulted in serous injuries.

Police said they were made aware of the incident, which happened on Sept. 1, after receiving information about a video that captured part of the incident. Officers located a crime scene, and the victim was later found at a local hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

A man, 22-year-old Avante Ryan, of Hartford, and two 17-year-olds were arrested and face a slew of charges.

The three face charges including first-degree sexual assault, assault, cruelty to persons, robbery, kidnapping with a firearm, risk of injury to a child and more. They are each being held on a $1 million bond.

Police believe it was an isolated incident. The investigation remains ongoing.