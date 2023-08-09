Man tried to kidnap, then buy child in Norwalk: police

Police have arrested a man who is accused of trying to kidnap a child in Norwalk, then attempting to buy the child.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a man trying to take the child out of a parked vehicle.

The woman told police that the child was sitting in the backseat and she had unbuckled the child’s seatbelt when a stranger reached in and began to take remove the youngster from the car, police said.

The woman said she was able to hold onto the child and prevent the man from taking him or her.

The man then asked if she wanted to sell the child and offered money, according to police. The woman drove away, called police and gave them the suspect’s description.

Officers quickly found a man matching the description and said he was slurring his words and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. He was also found to have cocaine in his possession, police said.

Jose Domingo, 37, of Norwalk, was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance, breach of peace in the second degree and kidnapping in the second degree.

Bond was set at $150,000.

Domingo is due in court on Aug. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000.