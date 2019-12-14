East Haven

Man Wanted by U.S. Marshals Service Found in Stolen Car in East Haven: Police

East Haven police have arrested a man who was allegedly found in a stolen car on Thursday and was wanted by the United States Marshals Office.

An officer was patrolling Main Street in a police vehicle equipped with a license plate reader when it alerted him to a possible stolen vehicle.

When the officer turned around to catch up with the vehicle, police said it had pulled into the McDonalds parking lot on Main Street.

Officers said they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 34-year-old Miguel Soto, as he exited the vehicle.

Investigators determined Soto knew the owner of the stolen vehicle, police said.

When officers ran Soto's name, they said they discovered he was wanted by the United States Marshals Office and he had an active, fully-extraditable arrest warrant.

Soto was placed under arrest and was transported to East Haven Police Department.

According to police, Soto, of New Haven, was charged with larceny. He was released on a $5,000 bond and was turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 23.

