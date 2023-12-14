Man with airsoft gun that looked like AK-47 was lying near bike path in Norwalk: police

A man dressed in camouflage with an airsoft gun that looked like an assault rifle was found lying on a bike path in Norwalk on Thursday morning and has been arrested.

Norwalk police said officers were called to respond to the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue at 9:14 a.m. and found the man lying on his stomach on the bike path behind Lynes Place. An airsoft gun that looked like an AK-47 next to him.

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old Norwalk man, is on probation and has a history that prohibits him from possessing firearms.

He was charged with illegal use of a facsimile firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon and second-degree breach of peace.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

His bond was set at $500,000 and he is due in court on Dec. 29.