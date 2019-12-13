Man With ‘Sovereign Citizen’ License Plate Arrested in New Haven

A driver sporting a sovereign citizen license plate on his truck was arrested Thursday after refusing to cooperate with troopers, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said a trooper spotted the vehicle on Whalley Avenue in New Haven and attempted to stop it. The driver didn’t stop, traveling through several intersections before pulling into a Walgreens parking lot.

The driver was uncooperative with troopers, police said, and would not provide any form of ID.

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Dean Lee, of New Haven, was arrested. He faces multiple charges including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, criminal mischief, refusing to be fingerprinted and other charges. He was held on a $10,000 bond.