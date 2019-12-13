new haven

Man With ‘Sovereign Citizen’ License Plate Arrested in New Haven

Connecticut State Police

A driver sporting a sovereign citizen license plate on his truck was arrested Thursday after refusing to cooperate with troopers, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said a trooper spotted the vehicle on Whalley Avenue in New Haven and attempted to stop it. The driver didn’t stop, traveling through several intersections before pulling into a Walgreens parking lot.

The driver was uncooperative with troopers, police said, and would not provide any form of ID.

Local

Clinton 7 hours ago

Donations Pour In for Clinton Police Department Toy Drive

Waterbury 12 hours ago

‘We Don’t Feel Safe:’ Waterbury Family’s Ring Cameras Hacked

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Dean Lee, of New Haven, was arrested. He faces multiple charges including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, criminal mischief, refusing to be fingerprinted and other charges. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us