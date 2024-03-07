Newly-designated Manchester ‘Cultural District' highlights arts, aims to boost business

Manchester is boasting a new title as an area of the town is now considered a Cultural District. And supporters hope the state designation is a boon to that spot and beyond.

At the Firestone Art Studio & Café in Manchester, the owner and staff welcome customers for drinks, food and a chance to be inspired.

“I just love it here. I feel very welcomed. I like doing art. Feeling creative,” Lea Fontaine, of Newington, said.

This is one of more than 70 places around the downtown area that are now part of the newly designated Cultural District.

On Thursday, the state Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts announced it had approved the town’s application.

Districts are meant to be walkable areas of a community bustling with cultural spots, activities and other destinations.

“In the last five, 10, 15 years, we’ve brought our downtown back,” Mayor Jay Moran (D – Manchester) said.

Manchester’s district will include two paths to explore. There are stores, museums, parks and other spots to stop at.

“We want people to come into town and enjoy, not just our citizens. We want visitors, surrounding towns to come in and enjoy the arts, entertainment,” Moran said.

According to the state, there are now about a half dozen of these districts including in Bristol, New London, Torrington and Wethersfield.

The idea is districts promote the arts and creative businesses, help drive economic growth and increase tourism.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s going to kind of bring the spotlight onto Manchester and the downtown area and beyond that has so many different businesses and nonprofits that support the arts and promote the arts across Manchester,” Dzialo said.

While there’s no grant money that comes with the designation, communities can pursue other funding opportunities and benefit from state marketing help.