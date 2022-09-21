Manchester

Manchester High School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

A report of a bomb threat at Manchester High School is under investigation on Wednesday morning and the school has been evacuated.

District officials said in an email to parents that the bomb threat was sent by email to the Manchester High School office. It came from an anonymous account.

According to the district, the email did not include any details but said, "take me very seriously."

After the email was read, a staff member notified the principal who notified the police and the building was evacuated.

At this time, the building is being swept by police.

