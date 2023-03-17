Manchester Police Arrest Man Suspected of ‘Revenge Porn'

Manchester police have arrested a man who is accused of “revenge porn.”

Police said they launched the investigation in January when a 43-year-old Bolton man’s former girlfriend reported that he had secretly recorded intimate encounters while they were in a relationship, which ended in December 2022.

In the weeks after the break-up, he used the images to harass and stalk her, police said, and he “harassed the victim by announcing to other agencies false information that she was pregnant and was arrested for prostitution.”

The man was charged with voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, cruelty to persons and three counts of harassment in the second degree.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He posted a $10,000 bond and appeared in court Thursday.