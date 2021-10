Manchester police are investigating gunfire that broke out on Lyness Street Monday night.

Police said they received the reports of gunshots around 7:35 p.m. When they arrived they found shell casings in the road near 41 Lyness St., but no victims.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing a dark-colored sedan speed away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5510.