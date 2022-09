Manchester police are searching for a driver whose vehicle struck an officer in the area of Main Street and Charter Oak Street.

The officer was hit while directing traffic, according to police.

The driver then sped away, police said.

The police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.