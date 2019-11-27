Manchester Police Seek ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect

Manchester police are searching for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous after a shots fired incident Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect, 25-year-old Jahmar Harris, fired a gun inside a home at 14 Delmont St. after an argument Sunday afternoon. Investigators found a casing at the scene and damage to a ceiling on the first floor.

No one was hurt.

Harris fled the scene with a gun and remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on Harris is asked to contact Detective Tomasz Kaczerski at (860) 645-5546, Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5510 or Manchester Police Department Dispatch at (860) 645-5500.