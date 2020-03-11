Manchester Public Schools Turn Off Water Fountains Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Manchester Public School system is taking an extra precaution after the governor declared a public health emergency throughout the state.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent said he has plans to turn off the water fountains and postpone several upcoming events as COVID-19 concerns grow in our state. The schools are encouraging students to bring bottled water to school.

"We will certainly make sure water will be available to those students who need/request it. Our nurses and others are collaborating to make sure we balance lots of factors during these unusually challenging circumstances," said Communications Director Jim Farrell.

All upcoming events including the high school musical, the district science fair, and other larger events are postponed through the April vacation.

Superintendent Matt Geary says he understands this is a disappointing situation for students and will make every effort to reschedule these events when possible.

Events planned for after the April break will be evaluated at later date.