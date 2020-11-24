Manchester Restaurant Loses Food License After Multiple COVID-19 Rule Violations

The Manchester Health Department has ordered to remove the food license from The Hungry Tiger Cafe and Restaurant after officials say the establishment failed to be in compliance with the governor's order for COVID-19 precautions.

On Monday, the health department ordered to remove the license after repeated visits to the restaurant and meetings with Donald Denley, the owner.

"Visits to the property by the health department and the fire marshal's office began last May," said Manchester Fire Chief David Billings. "The owner was educated on what he needed to do to be in compliance with the governor's order for COVID precautions. "

The restaurant was cited for failure to enforce social distancing protocols, failure to enforce appropriate face coverings for customers, failure for prohibiting the sale of alcohol without the sale of food, failure to limit movement of guests throughout the space, failure to provide adequate COVID -19 signage and for creating conditions that can be declared to be a public nuisance.

"Despite repeated visits and re-education in September, October and November, the owner continued to openly violate the guidelines," said Billings. "As a last resort, the health department suspended his food license and his liquor license is in jeopardy."

A re-inspection is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. To reopen, Denley must comply with a corrective action plan set forth by the health department.

The plan, in part, states the restaurant must rearrange space to maintain at least 6 feet of empty space between guests, develop a cleaning checklist, enforce capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor dining and institute a written training program to include protocols on how to clean and disinfect.

Calls and messages to The Hungry Tiger went unanswered Tuesday.