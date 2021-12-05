Manchester Superintendent Addresses Recent Violence at Illing Middle School

Manchester Superintendent of Schools Matt Geary is addressing a recent uptick in violence seen at Illing Middle School, where three fights took place Thursday.

Geary said there have been a number of incidents in Manchester schools over the past week and the students involved in these fights are facing consequences that include lengthy suspensions from school.

"I am asking parents and families to remind their students that if they are having an issue with another student or group of students to let an adult in the building know. While I understand that can be difficult at any age, that is the only way we can prevent fighting and altercations and collectively function as a safe and healthy school community," Geary said in a statement.

Geary said the school district has no tolerance for fighting. As a part of their efforts to help students transition back to school amid the pandemic, the school district has hired additional social workers, behavior technicians, student engagement specialists and student advocates, they said.

The school district is also contracted with Community Health Resources to provide on-site therapists at school.

"I know that news like this can be troubling for parents and I want you to know that we are doing everything we can to ensure our schools are safe and productive learning environments. There are more than 6,000 students in our district and the vast majority behave appropriately every day. We have many, many students who routinely and regularly exhibit acts of kindness and generosity," Geary said.

Geary said the Board of Education will meet on Jan. 10. They will discuss school culture and climate at the meeting.