Manchester Teacher Offers Tips to Create Face Masks

New guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on masks or face coverings are prompting Susan Stephanski to share her sewing skills with the public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Stepanski is a family and consumer science teacher at Illing Middle School and got inspired to create a video showing the community how to make a mask themselves.

Stepanski has been teaching students how to sew for 20 years.

"I saw the need for masks and the controversy so I decided to offer some tips to the public," said Stepanski. "I'm just trying to help one person at a time."

Stepanski says the need for face coverings and face masks inspired her to make a do-it-yourself (DIY) video.

"I thought it would be nice to show the people of Manchester and whoever needs help how to create the masks," said Stepanski. "I usually use cotton which is nice and soft and elastic bands."

The CDC wants the public to remember that masks are not for your own protection but for other people that you may come in contact with.

Stepanski said she's happy to offer some tips for people at home to create their own masks.

"I just wanted to give back to my town," said Stepanski. "Everyone is trying to step up."