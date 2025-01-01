Glastonbury

Manchester teen seriously injured in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury

An 18-year-old Manchester woman has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury on New Year’s Eve night, according to state police.  

Police said the teen was driving a Mazda on Route 2 West around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday when she hit a guardrail and two trees off the side of the road.

The driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and LifeStar flew her to Hartford Hospital, according to state police.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has video is asked to call Trooper Kaitlyn DeMaio at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.

