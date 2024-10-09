Manchester woman seriously injured in crash on I-84 in Union

A 35-year-old Manchester woman was seriously injured when her car hit a tree off Interstate 84 in Union on Tuesday night, according to state police.

State police said she was driving a Subaru Legacy on I-84 East near the exit 73 off-ramp when her car went off the road and hit a tree around 7:56 p.m.

Firefighters pulled her from the car and Lifestar responded and flew her to Hartford Hospital.

The passenger, a 41-year-old New Britain man, was injured and he was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Trooper Desrosiers at 860-896-3200, extension 8008, or e-mail nicholas.desrosiers@ct.gov.