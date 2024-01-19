Man's death marks first homicide of the year in Hartford

A man has died after being shot in Hartford on Friday night, police said.

Authorities said they were called to Capen Street just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, fire officials said.

Crews performed CPR and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The police department is actively investigating the incident.

This is the first homicide of the year in the capital city. No additional information was immediately available.