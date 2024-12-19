Holidays

Many local shops still an option for late gift buyers

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

As the holidays approach, many people are still looking for last-minute gift options. But with the online shopping arrival window closing, some gifts might not come until after the holidays.

There are still many local options to pick from including Emmy Lou’s in Glastonbury, which has been open for almost 40 years.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“People come back every year,” owner Emmy Lou DeBari said. “We are different, and we carry different things. Things that you’re not going to find in department stores.”

Betty Higham traveled from Longmeadow, Mass. to shop at the gift shop, which she says she’s been coming to for years.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“You can touch the things in here,” Higham said. “You actually see what they really look like. When you order online, you’re taking a chance, you never know.”

Another local option is Mosaic Sun in West Hartford. The store sells jewelry, crystals, crochet crafts, custom charm bracelets, stickers and more.

“Local, unique boutiques add so much character to our lives,” owner Nancy Cowan said. “Everybody just wants to find something unique and select the perfect gift for their family or friend.”

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us