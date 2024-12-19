Many local shops still an option for late gift buyers

As the holidays approach, many people are still looking for last-minute gift options. But with the online shopping arrival window closing, some gifts might not come until after the holidays.

There are still many local options to pick from including Emmy Lou’s in Glastonbury, which has been open for almost 40 years.

“People come back every year,” owner Emmy Lou DeBari said. “We are different, and we carry different things. Things that you’re not going to find in department stores.”

Betty Higham traveled from Longmeadow, Mass. to shop at the gift shop, which she says she’s been coming to for years.

“You can touch the things in here,” Higham said. “You actually see what they really look like. When you order online, you’re taking a chance, you never know.”

Another local option is Mosaic Sun in West Hartford. The store sells jewelry, crystals, crochet crafts, custom charm bracelets, stickers and more.

“Local, unique boutiques add so much character to our lives,” owner Nancy Cowan said. “Everybody just wants to find something unique and select the perfect gift for their family or friend.”