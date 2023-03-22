March for Life Draws Thousands to State Capitol in Hartford

Thousands of people walked the streets of Hartford Wednesday as part of the annual March for Life, calling for lawmakers to keep the state from becoming a destination for abortions.

The march was also met with some pro-choice counter protesters.

“If we can overturn Roe vs. Wade, we can do anything here in Connecticut,” Peter Wolfgang, president of the Family Institute of Connecticut, said.

Pro-life supporters rallied in front of the state capitol in Hartford before marching with their message of wanting abortion abolished in Connecticut.

Protesters are voicing their concerns about several bills before the legislature that include enshrining abortion in the state constitution, parental notification, and assistance to transport people seeking abortions from other states.

They urged lawmakers to reject bills expanding abortion access.

“God chose you to be here in the state of Connecticut. God chose you. We want people to choose life,” Wolfgang said.

Currently, abortion is legal in Connecticut under state law up to the point of fetal viability.

Pro-choice protesters say women should have the right to make a sensitive decision and current law should be protected. They also say abortions will continue to happen regardless of what the law says.

“If there’s no access legally, there’s still going to be abortions. It’s just going to be unsafe,” Katherine Olson with the Women’s March said.

They say they’ll continue to fight to keep abortion legal and promote wider access.

“We are going to fight harder than them. We’re going to show our teeth too,” Olson said.