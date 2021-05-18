coronavirus in connecticut

Masks in CT: Where You Won't Need a Mask and Where You Do

Starting tomorrow, Connecticut is lifting the mask mandate for people when they are outside and people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks in several places.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health tomorrow will issue revised recommendations and considerations for masks in businesses, large gatherings and events, and other settings, as well as more detailed descriptions of the settings where masks will continue to be required.

Gov. Ned Lamont said this will be based on the honor system and he’s asking people who are not fully vaccinated to keep wearing a mask inside.

Here’s a look at where masks will be required and where they will not.

MASKS NOT REQUIRED:

  • Masks will no longer be required outdoors

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Masks will continue to be required in some places, whether you are vaccinated or not. Here is where they will be required:

IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED:

For people who are not vaccinated, masks will be required:

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks indoors in several settings, but there are some exceptions.

Masks will be required in the following settings:

  • Health care facilities
  • Facilities housing vulnerable populations
  • Public and private transit
  • Correctional facilities
  • Schools
  • Childcare facilities
  • Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal masking.

Masks will not be required:

All of the other COVID-19 sector rules for businesses that had been implemented in Connecticut will be lifted tomorrow

coronavirus in connecticut
