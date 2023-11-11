Masuk football program dominates Senior Night despite sideline distractions

Parents and Masuk football fans packed their home field for senior night. The Panthers, sitting at 7-2 on the year, are experiencing a turbulent football season because of investigations going on off the gridiron.

“It began with little to no information and we sit still with little to no information,” said Nicole Conti, a frustrated football parent.

She is referring to an investigation that landed two football coaches on administrative leave.

Back in July, the Board of Education in Monroe placed the head football coach and an assistant football coach on administrative leave following a complaint brought to their attention that sparked an investigation into alleged “misbehavior.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Interim head coaches were hired, but then on Friday, November 3, three football coaches resigned, including the interim head coach. It put the season in Jeopardy.

“While people are looking at this as our coaches resigned and left our children, nothing could be further from the truth,” said Conti, adding the coaches want nothing but the best for the team.

Last Friday’s game didn’t get cancelled. Assistant coaches stepped up and led Masuk to a 31-20 win over Brookfield.

According to the Board of Education, the state Department of Children and Families was alerted to the alleged misconduct, but did not open an investigation.

The Monroe Police Department also opened a criminal investigation, but according to documents, found no substantial evidence to back the claims made, except for one, regarding the use of homophobic rhetoric by an assistant coach. That matter has been referred to the Board of Education, and no additional police action has been taken.

Conti says she is still waiting for the district to make a decision.

“They have had enough time and enough information where a situation should be made,” said Conti.

Masuk dominated New Milford on their senior night Friday, winning the game 55-7, making parents and fans proud of the team’s resiliency.

“I hope we take it all the way,” added Conti.