mayor luke bronin

Mayor Bronin Being Treated at Hospital for Health Issue

luke-bronin
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is spending a few days in the hospital.

Bronin tweeted Thursday afternoon that he checked into the hospital over the weekend on his doctor's recommendation to be treated for a flare-up of colitis. It's a condition he has dealt with for more than a decade and he normally treats with medication and avoiding certain foods, according to Bronin.

"It's always strange talking about personal health, but I felt that this was important to share," Bronin said in his tweet.

Colitis causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bronin said the doctors have kept him in the hospital for longer than expected but he expects to be home in a few days.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

Connecticut Offers Virtual Big E Experience

coronavirus in connecticut 3 hours ago

Lamont to Update Connecticut's COVID-19 Response Thursday Afternoon

He said he has kept in touch with his team every day.

This article tagged under:

mayor luke broninHartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us