Mayor Bronin to Undergo Surgery Saturday

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will undergo surgery Saturday to address his ulcerative colitis, his office announced Wednesday.

Doctors will perform laparoscopic abdominal surgery to remove Bronin's colon.

“I've had ulcerative colitis for a number of years, and recently, the flare-ups have been more severe,” Bronin said. “Thankfully, these procedures should resolve those issues. While I won't be in the office for a few weeks, I'll be in regular communication."

The mayor spent several days in the hospital last year after suffering a flare-up.

After his surgery Saturday, Bronin will spend five to seven days in the hospital and then continue his recovery at home for about two weeks. He will have another surgery about two months from now.

While Mayor Bronin is recovering, Chief Operating Officer Thea Montanez will be responsible for oversight and management of daily operations.

