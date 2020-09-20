Hartford Mayor Back Home Following Hospital Stay

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin returned home Sunday after spending a few days in the hospital.
Bronin tweeted Sunday night that he is back home, resting up, and feeling much better.
The Hartford mayor tweeted Thursday afternoon that he checked into the hospital over the weekend on his doctor's recommendation to be treated for a flare-up of colitis. It's a condition he has dealt with for more than a decade and he normally treats with medication and avoiding certain foods, according to Bronin.
Colitis causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic.