Hartford Mayor Back Home Following Hospital Stay

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin returned home Sunday after spending a few days in the hospital.

Bronin tweeted Sunday night that he is back home, resting up, and feeling much better.

Quick update: back home, resting up & feeling much better, and so incredibly grateful for so many kind words and good wishes! pic.twitter.com/axz4ewJ40g — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 21, 2020

The Hartford mayor tweeted Thursday afternoon that he checked into the hospital over the weekend on his doctor's recommendation to be treated for a flare-up of colitis. It's a condition he has dealt with for more than a decade and he normally treats with medication and avoiding certain foods, according to Bronin.

Colitis causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic.