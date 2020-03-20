Rocky Hill

MDC Warns Residents to Beware of Imposters

NBC Connecticut

The Metropolitan District is warning customers about individuals trying to enter homes while posting as water company employees.

On Friday, a man claiming to be from the water company tried to gain access to a Rocky Hill residence near Tedwin Farms Road, according to the MDC.

No further details were provided about the incident.

The MDC said all employees wear clothing and vehicles marked with the organization's logo.

In addition, all employees should have photo identification badges and display them up request.

If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the water company and the customer does not have a scheduled appointment, the MDC recommends not allowing access to the home until you call 860-278-7850 and press 1 to verify their identity.

