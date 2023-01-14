Memorial Service Being Held For State Lawmaker Killed in Crash

State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams is being remembered by friends and family Saturday morning.

Williams was killed in a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell in the early morning hours of January 5.

He had been sworn in to his third term as a state representative from Middletown hours earlier and was returning from the governor's inaugural ball when a wrong-way driver slammed into his vehicle head-on, according to state police.

Saturday's memorial service for Williams is a private event being held at the Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Middletown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A public memorial service is scheduled for January 28 at the First Cathedral at 1151 Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield. The time for that service has yet to be determined.