Memorial Service Being Held For State Lawmaker Killed in Crash

State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams is being remembered by friends and family Saturday morning.

Williams was killed in a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell in the early morning hours of January 5.

He had been sworn in to his third term as a state representative from Middletown hours earlier and was returning from the governor's inaugural ball when a wrong-way driver slammed into his vehicle head-on, according to state police.

Saturday's memorial service for Williams is a private event being held at the Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Middletown.

A public memorial service is scheduled for January 28 at the First Cathedral at 1151 Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield. The time for that service has yet to be determined.

