Men accused of dumping guns after fleeing from crash on I-291 in South Windsor

Two men who are accused of dumping multiple guns after fleeing from a crash on Interstate 291 in South Windsor on Friday have been arrested.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-291 east near exit 4 around 2:45 p.m. As state police were responding, it was reported that two people were seen fleeing from the vehicle involved in the crash.

Officers from other departments including South Windsor and East Hartford were called in to help with the investigation.

On the highway, state police said they found an unoccupied Dodge Durango in the left lane with its front wheels stuck up on a guardrail attenuator.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Witnesses reported that one of the people who fled had a bag and also said the two people appeared to be looking inside of a dumpster at a gas station near the exit ramp.

At the gas station, police said they found an "AK-style rifle" and a Glock 9mm handgun inside of the dumpster.

K9s were put in the area where the two people who fled from the crash had last been seen. There, state police said two additional guns including an M4 5.56 caliber rifle with a 30-round magazine and a black Glock .40 caliber handgun with a 24-round magazine were found.

Officers later found and detained a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man. Both are from Springfield, Massachusetts.

The two men are facing a list of charges including illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun and possession of a large capacity magazine.

The 22-year-old man is facing additional traffic-related charges.

Both men are being held on a $1 million bond and are being transferred to the CT Department of Correction at the Hartford Correctional Center after their arraignment.