Men arrested for apparent home invasion with knife in Essex

Two men have been arrested for allegedly forcing their way into an apartment with a knife in Essex.

Police said they were called to a reported home invasion on Main Street just after 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers and Essex police officers said an active disturbance was reported, and two victims involved were not injured.

The victims told authorities that two men, who were known to them, forced their way into their apartment. One of them had a knife, according to police.

One of the victims was able to take control the knife, and both suspects fled on foot. Investigators processed the weapon as evidence.

One of the victims told officers that they were involved in a dispute with the suspects at another location shortly before the incident.

A couple of hours later, troopers saw a vehicle associated with one of the suspects at a gas station nearby. When officers approached the car, they saw both of the home invasion suspects crouched down inside.

Both of the men were taken into custody. The men face charges including first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and more. One of the suspects also faces charges for home invasion.

The suspects were held on $75,000 bonds and appeared in court on Wednesday.