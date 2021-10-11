Men Steal $7,500 in Merchandise From Ulta in Lisbon

Connecticut State Police are looking for three men who stole about $7,500 in merchandise from a beauty supply store in Lisbon.

Troop E said they're investigating a robbery that took place at Ulta on Oct. 9 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the three men were in and out of the store within a minute. They allegedly went to one location inside the store and filled their bags with high-valued items.

Authorities said the individuals got into a newer style white or silver sedan. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brett by calling 860-848-6500 or emailing Christopher.Brett@ct.gov. All tips can remain confidential.