Meriden Daffodil Festival Canceled Again

Organizers have canceled this years Meriden Daffodil Festival in Hubbard Park due to COVID-19

The decision was reached by mutual agreement with the city managers, according to a post on the festival's website.

State regulations for crowd size and social distancing made it the only option, the post said.

It is the second year in a row that COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the festival.

The annual event draws thousands of people to Hubbard Park each April for music, food, games, and more.

Organizers encourage people to still drive through the park in April to view the thousands of blooming daffodils.