Meriden Police Arrest Suspects After Chase, Attempted Carjacking on I-691

A man who escaped from a halfway house is accused of leading police on a chase in Meriden, trying to carjack a driver and running across Interstate 691 while holding a gun before he was taken into police custody, according to Meriden Police.

Police said officers saw a Dodge Caliber with an invalid paper registration plate in the area of Colony Street and Platt Avenue and received information that 25-year-old Trayquan Ford, who had recently escaped from a transitional halfway house after being released from prison, was driving a similar vehicle.

Law enforcement officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going until going off the highway and hitting a fence, police said.

Ford and a passenger, 19-year-old Manasia Bennett, tried to carjack another driver at gunpoint, according to police.

When members of the Meriden Police Crime Suppression Unit approached him, Ford ran across I-691 with a pistol in his hand, authorities said.

Ford was found behind a home on Bee Street and police said they found a loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine, which he is not permitted to possess.

Meriden police said State Police are investigating the crash.

Ford has been charged with multiple violations and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

The charges include robbery in the first degree, engaging in a pursuit, interfering with police, reckless driving, weapons in a motor vehicle and additional charges.

Bennett was charged with robbery in the first degree, interfering with police, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree. Bond was set at $500,000.