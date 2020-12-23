Meriden Police Search for Suspects in Armed Robbery

Meriden Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects after an armed robbery at a shell station Tuesday morning.

Crews were alerted of a robbery at Shell gas station, located on 934 Broad Street.

According to investigators, multiple suspects entered the store just after 6 a.m. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police say, after robbing the store, the suspects assaulted the clerk.

Police say the suspects arrived in a white Audi AQ5 bearing a Connecticut stolen plate that reads 108-WGK.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Femia at 203-630-6219.