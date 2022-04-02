Meriden Teen Arrested After Pursuit With Police Stemming From Domestic Dispute

A teen was arrested after being accused of assaulting and driving off with a woman in Meriden, police said.

Meriden police responded to what appeared to be a domestic violence incident. When officers got to the scene, they said an 18-year-old allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm, assaulted her, and then drove off with the woman inside his car.

Geovanni Nunez-Guerra led officers on a chase through Wallingford, which resulted in his arrest, according to authorities.

Wallingford police were called in to help find Nunez-Guerra's vehicle. An officer tried to stop him but he fled.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers were led on a pursuit of Nunez-Guerra and he eventually crashed into the curb in front of Walmart, police said.

He then fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. The woman was found inside his car and she wasn't injured, according to officials.

Nunez-Guerra sideswiped a car during the chase but police said no one was injured.

He faces charges including engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading responsibility, interfering with police and more. He was released into the custody of Meriden police and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.