A meteor was visible over CT on Saturday night. Did you see it?

You may have seen a bright light in the sky on Saturday night. NASA confirms it was a meteor that passed through the night sky in New York.

The meteor was visible just after 9 p.m. Officials said hundreds of people in Connecticut, as well as several nearby states, were able to see it.

The meteor was visible in New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to NASA, the American Meteor Society received several reports about a bright meteor seen on April 13 at approximately 9:08 p.m.

Officials said the fireball was first seen 50 miles above the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck, moving at approximately 38,000 miles per hour.

NASA said the meteor disintegrated about 30 miles above Norven Green State Forest in New Jersey. It traveled nearly 40 miles through the upper atmosphere.

The meteor was not associated with any active meteor showers.