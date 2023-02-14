New Canaan

Metro North New Canaan Branch Service Suspended After Train Derailment

Metro-North-New-Canaan
NBC Connecticut

Service on Metro North’s New Canaan Branch is suspended after a train derailed, according to Metro North.

New Canaan police posted on Facebook that the train derailment is at the Elm Street Train Station.

Police posted that a train failed to stop, and exceeded the end of the line by about 20 feet and one passenger was transported. All other crew and passengers were safely disembarked, according to police.

They are warning of heavier traffic this morning because of the derailment.

Metro North said the train that derailed is not a passenger train. The rail service is working to get buses to transport passengers.

In the meantime, commuters are urged to travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central as well as other destinations.

