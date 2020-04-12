Metro-North Now Operating on an Hourly Schedule Due to Huge Decline in Ridership

Metro-North is changing their schedule to operate hourly starting Monday, April 13.

The decision comes after a reduction in ridership by more than 95 percent as customers are staying at home as a precaution against COVID-19, according to Metro-North.

The change will impact the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines seven days a week.

"We would like to remind customers that trains are running for healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel only. If you don't absolutely need to be traveling, please stay home," a Metro-North spokesperson said.

The new schedule can be viewed here.