Metro-North Now Operating on an Hourly Schedule Due to Huge Decline in Ridership

Metro-North is changing their schedule to operate hourly starting Monday, April 13.
The decision comes after a reduction in ridership by more than 95 percent as customers are staying at home as a precaution against COVID-19, according to Metro-North.
The change will impact the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines seven days a week.
"We would like to remind customers that trains are running for healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel only. If you don't absolutely need to be traveling, please stay home," a Metro-North spokesperson said.
The new schedule can be viewed here.